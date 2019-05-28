Rebecca Black covers Old Town Road

Rupaul's Dragcon 2019 was this past weekend in L.A. and aside from miles of drag superstars and Ru herself some unexpected company came thru...like Rebecca Black!

Remember her? This will refresh your memory...

Video of Rebecca Black - Friday

Oh girl.

But she's all grown up now (check her out here: Rebecca Black on The Four) and she came country-style to the cat walk to give the crowd some "Old Town Road":

What do you think?

I think she sounded great! For a giggle watch the video again but this time just watch the crowd. People were shook lol