Remember Rebecca Black? You will after this!
Rebecca Black was on The Four and shocked EVERYONE! Watch here!
June 10, 2018
Remember Rebecca Black?
If not here's reminder:
Everyone knew that song! And before you start to throw shade...Rebecca is BACK and was on The Four! Get ready to be shocked!
For starters can we talk about how much I love #Summerbash artist Meghan Trainor and the love she showed her?
Crazy to think Rebecca is already 20! GORGEOUS - voice and face! And I loved the message she had about bullying.
So now that we're all #TeamRebecca what happened? See the battle below: