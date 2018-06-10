Remember Rebecca Black? You will after this!

Remember Rebecca Black?

If not here's reminder:

Video of Rebecca Black - Friday

Everyone knew that song! And before you start to throw shade...Rebecca is BACK and was on The Four! Get ready to be shocked!

Video of Rebecca Black: She Is Back And Has a MESSAGE To The HATERS - &#039;Bye, Bye, Bye&#039;! | S2E1 | The Four

For starters can we talk about how much I love #Summerbash artist Meghan Trainor and the love she showed her?

Crazy to think Rebecca is already 20! GORGEOUS - voice and face! And I loved the message she had about bullying.

So now that we're all #TeamRebecca what happened? See the battle below: