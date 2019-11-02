REMINDER: Daylight Saving Ends Tonight!

Tonight it all comes to an end - Daylight Saving that is!

Member when we "sprung ahead" an hour back in the Spring? Well tonight is the night we "fall behind" an hour so it won't get so dark so early!

WOO HOO!

What will you do with your extra hour? Sleep? Party? The choice is yours!

Most cellphones update automatically - but just in-case at 2am tonight (early Sunday 11/03/19) turn your clock back 1-hour.

If you forget you will arrive early tomorrow like an overachiever! :p