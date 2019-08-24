The Return of Lizzie McGuire!

I don't want a challenge I want a nap...and a reboot of Lizzie McGuire...and it's happening!!

Hilary Duff shared the exciting news on socials yesterday that the show is coming back.

It's been a minute since we've spent time with Lizzie, (who was 13 when the show orginally aired) and the show will pick-up like that time has past making Lizzie 30!

No other info was given about the show (that will star Hilary of course) except that it is dropping on November 12th to a new streaming service called, "Disney Plus."

That date will not only be the premiere of the show, but also of the new Disney service that will run you $6.99/month.

Will you be watching??