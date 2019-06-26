The Return of Scream the TV series...again!

Remember the Scream reboot that became a hit on MTV?

It lasted 2 seasons and many fans, including myself, loved it.

The series secured a season 3 with the network saying it would be a total new cast and storyline.

As the show was shopped around, it kind of fell off the radar for a few years until NOW!

VH1 has acquired the series and is dubbing the return: "Scream Resurrection."

Scream Resurrection has only been picked up for 6 episodes (as of now) and they will air 2 back-to-back for 3-nights straight.

While I wil miss the gorgeousness that is Amadeus Serafini (who - spoiler alert - turned out to be the killer!) this new cast is impressive.

Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyga, and Paris Jackson (yes, Michael Jackson's kid) will all be showing us their best "right before I get murdered in a 90s slasher" scream.

See if you can spot them in this first trailer they released:

Video of SCREAM: RESURRECTION Official Trailer (2019) Season 3

Pretty good right!

Did I mention Queen Latifah is the executive producer? Cause she is.

I'm sold! And scared! LOL

Catch them premeiring on Monday, July 8th (thru Wednesday, July 10th) on VH1.