The Return of Toys R Us?

Member when all our hearts broke back in July when all Toys R Us stores closed? Well it looks like our wishes came true and it may be coming back!

Now before you get upset and think this was some big marketing scheme - it's not.

The fancy facts are that the company was going bankrupt. To try and save themselves they closed 800 stores and more than 30,000 people lost their jobs. THEN, less than a month later, Mattel (the people who make Barbie) said it would cut more than 2,200 jobs partly because of lost sales to Toys R Us. So tragic all around.

While it isn't a done deal, investors believe if they rework the concept and come up with new ideas they would be able to bring the stores back instead of selling as originally planned.

All I know is I was a Toys R Us kid so hard and this would be amazing!!!

What are your fave memories from there?