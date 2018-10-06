Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Makes Time's Top 50 Genius List

Tons of celebs collab with make-up companies for their own special "limited edition" line...but Rihanna created her OWN brand and it's taking over!

After only 1-year of being in the beauty biz, her brand Fenty has made the Time's 50 Genius Companies of 2018!

So what does Time say about it that makes it "genius"?

Fenty’s success—the brand, which reportedly made $100 million in sales in its first 40 days on the market, is now available in 29 countries, including Bahrain and Malaysia—sent competitors rushing to expand their own product lines: several brands in the past year have widened their offerings, in what some have termed the “Fenty Effect.” Now Fenty has expanded into a full-fledged line, offering eyeshadows, liquid eyeliner, and lip color in addition to their original offerings.

Werk Riri!

For all us ladies of color/different shades, they also offer over 40 different colors in powder & foundation which I LOVE!

Congrats Rihanna on your continued success!