"Roseanne" is Returning to T.V...WITHOUT Roseanne! Details here!

The reboot of "Roseanne," had all of us excited...until Roseanne Barr's "incident" that led to it being canceled. You knew it wouldn't last long though!

Execs at ABC have been working hard to try to come up with a spin-off of the show that didn't not include Roseanne herself - (since she was one of the creators and the star it was sticky and filled with legal drama that would result in her being paid which they did not want) and it looks like they've figured it out!

A premiere date has yet to be announced, but they did order 10-episodes of "The Connors".

They say:

"This iconic family – Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. – grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

Some are speculating that the show will explain the abscence of Roseanne by her being deceased (no really nice way to say it but I tried ha ha) - but that has not been confirmed.

The cast released a joint statement regarding the show and their comeback...again:

"We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it's clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter."

I thought the reboot was hands down the best of all the recycled shows and I did not expect it be.

But can this "new" reboot survive without the main character?

What do you think?