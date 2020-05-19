Rupauls Drag Race Season Finale is Going Virtual!

Coronavirus be damned Mama Ru has a queen to crown!

Rupaul's Drag Race season 12 has definitely been an interesting one! From the Sherry Pie drama to the pandemic quarantine stopping traditional production for the show end and reunion...but they aren't letting it stop them!

Without missing a beat, we will see the reunion show as planned (airing on VH1 on Friday, May 22nd) followed by the finale show the Friday after (May 29th).

How?

Both will be done virutally with the Reunion Show done as a "slumber party" having all the contestants talk about how they are handling the quarantine and then going over the seasons most talked about moments.

The finale will be a little more tricky as the top 3 (Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, and Crystal Methyd) following the 'lip-sync for your life' knock-out style will be dancing virtually instead of face-to-face on a stage for the crown.

Both shows have already been shot and last year's queen Evie Oddly will be on-hand as well as last year's Miss Congeniality winner Nina West (for the finale).

As a super fan of the show, I personally thought they would bring back Jackie Cox since Sherry was disqualified - but it looks like it's just 3!

Who do you think will win?

I think Heidi Hydrates/Aphrodite/N. Closet will get Miss Congeniality and of the 3 finalists I think Jaida is the most well-rounded and who I would like to see win .