Santa is coming! Track him here!
Get excited for Christmas with the Santa Tracker
December 19, 2018
It's the culmination of the holiday season...the arrival of Santa!!
All the kids in Chicago (and us big kids too) can see where Santa and his reindeer are - to know when to be in bed, to leave cookies (and carrots for the reindeer) and of course get excited.
Check out the Santa tracker here: 2018 Santa Tracker
This super adorable site is so much more than just a tracker too!
See a countdown, play fun holiday games and quizes and more.
Wishing you the best Christmas ever!
Can't wait til Santa comes to visit me - I've been a really good girl this year! ha ha