Santa is coming! Track him here!

Santa has his sleigh loaded and is already GPS'ing the best route to take to visit all the good boys and girls! I don't want to brag but I have a friend, whose cousin is an old neighbor of Santa...and he said Santa personally told him that there are more kids than ever on his nice list in Chicago ! :p

If you have a little one (even a little brother, sister or cousin)- or know someone who has a little one who's super excited about Christmas, they can actually track Santa to see where he is in the world!

Check it out here! It's the Santa Tracker! 2019 Santa Tracker

If you've never been to this website it's not just fun for those looking to find out about Santa's where abouts - but also for the whole family!

It's filled with family friendly games, info about the North Pole, books about Santa and Christmas and more. Perfect to keep the kiddos occupied on a tablet or phone for that long car ride!

If you're feeling a little Grinch-like this will absolutely give you all the warm fuzzy feels you need to get back in the Christmas spirit!

I can't wait to show my nephew Chase who is 4!

Merry Christmas and don't forget to leave cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for his reindeer!