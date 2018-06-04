SEE: The First Pics of Harry Styles for Gucci

Styles for style? Makes sense!

Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci for their men's fall/winter 2018 line! Check out the first pics and commerical below...

He wears it well! I'm not use to that new haircut though! I think it ages him!

And I'm sure his chicken-friend appreciates that he was eating fish lol

What do you think?

I def think Harry has more fashion in his future!