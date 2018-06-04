SEE: The First Pics of Harry Styles for Gucci
A dog and a chicken? Are we sure this is Gucci and not for a pet store?
Styles for style? Makes sense!
Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci for their men's fall/winter 2018 line! Check out the first pics and commerical below...
He wears it well! I'm not use to that new haircut though! I think it ages him!
And I'm sure his chicken-friend appreciates that he was eating fish lol
What do you think?
I def think Harry has more fashion in his future!