SEE: The First Pics of Harry Styles for Gucci

A dog and a chicken? Are we sure this is Gucci and not for a pet store?

June 4, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Styles for style? Makes sense!

Harry Styles is the new face of Gucci for their men's fall/winter 2018 line! Check out the first pics and commerical below...

He wears it well! I'm not use to that new haircut though! I think it ages him!

And I'm sure his chicken-friend appreciates that he was eating fish lol

What do you think?

I def think Harry has more fashion in his future!

 

