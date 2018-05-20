See The Newest Legend! Congrats John and Chrissy!

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed a baby boy to their family this past Wednesday night!

Miles Theodore Stephens is their second child (and first boy) who joins the fam with 2-year-old sister Luna!

Chrissy JUST posted the first pic of Miles on insta...and we are all melting!!!

Take a look:

So adorable!

Congrats on your new baby John, Chrissy and Luna and we can't wait to see more pics!