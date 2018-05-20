See The Newest Legend! Congrats John and Chrissy!
John Legend and Chrissy Tieigen just welcomed a new baby! See the first pics here!
John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed a baby boy to their family this past Wednesday night!
Miles Theodore Stephens is their second child (and first boy) who joins the fam with 2-year-old sister Luna!
Chrissy JUST posted the first pic of Miles on insta...and we are all melting!!!
Take a look:
Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!
So adorable!
Congrats on your new baby John, Chrissy and Luna and we can't wait to see more pics!