See The Newest Legend! Congrats John and Chrissy!

John Legend and Chrissy Tieigen just welcomed a new baby! See the first pics here!

May 20, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
News

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed a baby boy to their family this past Wednesday night!

Miles Theodore Stephens is their second child (and first boy) who joins the fam with 2-year-old sister Luna!

Chrissy JUST posted the first pic of Miles on insta...and we are all melting!!!

Take a look:

Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

So adorable!

Congrats on your new baby John, Chrissy and Luna and we can't wait to see more pics!

 

Tags: 
Miles Theodore Stephens
John Legend
chrissy teigen
Luna
new baby
baby boy
gave birth
Son
Instagram

Daily Schedule

Nikki
12:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Corey B
5:00 pm to 10:00 pm