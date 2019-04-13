Selena Gomez and Cardi B join DJ Snake at Coachella!

Special guest FOR REAL!! See it here!

April 13, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Vickie Connor/The Desert Sun / USA Today Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Concerts
Features
Music News
Live Video

Coachella kicked off yesterday and it's not unheard of for the artists to bring out, "surprise guests," and DJ Snake came thru in a big way!

He performed, "Taki Taki"...and Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna joined him!!

HISTORY

A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on

Sounds amazing right?

See for yourself...

PS- Selenators you know, Selena hasn't performed in over a year!

Can't wait to see what the rest of the weekend (and next weekend) brings!

Dont' forget there's also a live stream you can watch! Here is the link: Watch Coachella 2019

Tags: 
Coachella
DJ Snake
set
surprise guest
Selena Gomez
selenators
Ozuna
Cardi B
Taki Taki
2019