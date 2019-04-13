Selena Gomez and Cardi B join DJ Snake at Coachella!
April 13, 2019
Coachella kicked off yesterday and it's not unheard of for the artists to bring out, "surprise guests," and DJ Snake came thru in a big way!
He performed, "Taki Taki"...and Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna joined him!!
Sounds amazing right?
See for yourself...
PS- Selenators you know, Selena hasn't performed in over a year!
Can't wait to see what the rest of the weekend (and next weekend) brings!
Dont' forget there's also a live stream you can watch! Here is the link: Watch Coachella 2019