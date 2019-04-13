Selena Gomez and Cardi B join DJ Snake at Coachella!

Coachella kicked off yesterday and it's not unheard of for the artists to bring out, "surprise guests," and DJ Snake came thru in a big way!

He performed, "Taki Taki"...and Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna joined him!!

HISTORY A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Apr 13, 2019 at 12:05pm PDT

Sounds amazing right?

See for yourself...

Video of DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, Cardi B - Taki Taki Coachella 2019

PS- Selenators you know, Selena hasn't performed in over a year!

Can't wait to see what the rest of the weekend (and next weekend) brings!

Dont' forget there's also a live stream you can watch! Here is the link: Watch Coachella 2019