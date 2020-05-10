Selena Gomez Gets Her Own Cooking Show!

HBO Max is really making it impossible for me NOT to subscribe!

Friends, Sex and the City, Elmo's Not Too Late Show, and now SELENA GOMEZ!

A cooking show with Selena Gomez has been given the green light for 10 episodes on HBO Max!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

She sings, acts, directs and now cooks? TRUE!

Selena's show will have a quaratine feel, as in she will be cooking from home in her kitchen - speaking remotely to a chef in their own kitchen cooking "together".

No word on a name for the show or a specific release date, but word is it will air sometime this summer.

HBO Max starts streaming later this month on May 27th!

Will you be cooking with Selena?