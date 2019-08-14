Selena Gomez's New Hustle?

Seems like all our pop queens and princesses have done this - and now it's Selena Gomez's turn!

She's coming out with her own beauty line!

Selena filed for a trademark on "Selena Gomez" on July 11th with the intention to release a beauty line!

Working with Haus Labratories, her line will include: fragrances, incense and essential oils, make-up, body care, skin care, hair care, and nail products.

While a release date was not given, we do know it will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Selenators will you be supporting your girl?