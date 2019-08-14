Selena Gomez's New Hustle?
You'll be rushing to the store when you find out what Selena has going on!
August 14, 2019
Seems like all our pop queens and princesses have done this - and now it's Selena Gomez's turn!
She's coming out with her own beauty line!
Selena filed for a trademark on "Selena Gomez" on July 11th with the intention to release a beauty line!
Working with Haus Labratories, her line will include: fragrances, incense and essential oils, make-up, body care, skin care, hair care, and nail products.
While a release date was not given, we do know it will be available exclusively on Amazon.
Selenators will you be supporting your girl?