The month of September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Over 123 people take their life every single day in the country. While this month specifically is made to create awareness - educating, and getting involved in spreading the word for prevention happens all year long.

For such a long time, even saying the word "suicide" was frowned upon but times have changed.

EVERYONE struggles. EVERYONE goes thru tough times. EVERYONE finds themself feeling alone and wondering their purpose at some point in their life.

Just know that if you are the one feeling that way, nothing is as bad as it seems and free, confidential help is available 24/7.

If you need help or want to talk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Part of the purpose for this month is to start the dialogs that no one wants to: "Are you ok?" Or "I'm not ok".

Talking about it creates awareness and from that comes change.

If you are concerned about a friend or family member, you can call the lifeline as well - or head to that website to be directed to local organizations to get help from or to volunteer at.

You hear it all the time - but check on your strong friend!

With the pandemic has cause increased isolation, loss of jobs and increased depression.

It's ok to not be ok and ask for help.

Take care of yourself and each other!