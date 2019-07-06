Is Shamila happening?

The Mendes Army and Camilizers have been praying to the pop gods that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would couple up! So has it happened?

According to several sources in WeHo, YES!!

US Weekly, says that the 2 were spotted on the 4th at the annual Red White and Bootsy (at Nobu in West Hollywood) holding hands!

Their source says:

"They were sitting with each other, facing each other and look very intimate. They left together holding hands.”

In a loud setting you'd have to be close to someone to hear them. And I've held hands platonically countless times with whoever I'm with trying to navigate out of a club. So this REALLY could be just 2 friends out.

On the flipside, I mean you saw that Senorita video right?! There's def chemistry!

And Camila recently broke-up with her boyfriend of a year, Matthew Hussey...so she's single.

Do you think "Shamila" is happening? Or is this just wishful coupling?