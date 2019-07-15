Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: Friends who kiss?
Apparently so based on all these videos and pics! See here!
July 15, 2019
They're the couple we alllll want to see happen...so is THIS finally the confirmation?
I'm talking about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (or as the fans have shipped them "Shamila" ) so many signs that could be a "couple," but we still get "just friends" from the 2.
Sure ok, friends hold hands, friends brunch and hug, but do you do this with your friends?
Shawn and Camila out in San Francisco this morning #shawmila #shawnmendes #camilacabello #shamila
And this?
#ShawnMendes and #CamilaCabello have been spotted kissing at a bar in San Francisco. ❤️
This summer of love is turning out to be amazing!!
So what do you think? Is this just for fun? Or more?