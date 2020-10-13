Shawn Mendes Documentary Coming to Netflix

If you are loving the new music from Shawn Mendes, we don't know if you'll be able to handle all the Shawn coming your way!

"In Wonder" drops (on Netflix) on November 23rd, just DAYS before his fourth album, “Wonder,” on Dec. 4th!

The doc is said to be an inside look at Shawn's life and journey over the last few years including footage from his 2019 tour around North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Does this mean we'll get to see his relationship with Camila??? I hope so!!