Should You Perform A Katy Perry Song on American Idol in Front of Katy?

American Idol blew minds and made history last night by moving forward with their live shows during the pandemic and having contestants singing LIVE from their homes!

I gotta say I expected something to go wrong - but it was all flawless performances and the families of the contestants had the best seat in the house! :p

Katy Perry of course was the talk of the show dressing as hand sanitizer:

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 26, 2020 at 7:57pm PDT

Coming in a close second for the 'talk of the show,' was contestant Francisco Martin from San Francisco who covered a song by judge Katy Perry!

Video of TEENAGE DREAM Francisco Martin Takes a Chance on a Katy Perry Song - American Idol 2020

Big risk but they loved it...but will America? THEY decided who stays or goes!

Voting from last night is officially closed so not we have to wait until Sunday at 7pm CST to see if Francisco's risk paid off!

What do you think? Did you watch last night?