Six Flags Update: Season passes, reservations and more!

Six Flags Great America is usually open this time of year but due to the pandemic - it's closed like everything else.

So will it reopen? What if you already paid for a season pass? Will we have to wear masks?

Six Flags released a statement earlier this week saying the park will open in May, or as soon as possible thereafter.

Six, Six Flag locations will open first (Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Mexico) but they have not set a date to reopen yet.

For those opening, they will follow strict social distancing measures including face masks and temperature checks. The park will also be operating with mobile ordering and cashless transactions. And the rides will be sanitized more regularly and hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be installed throughout Six Flags parks.

Also for those 6 locations planning the first opening, reservations will be required to enter so they can control the number of people inside so they can properly social distance.

As far as the Gurnee location, Six Flags spokeswoman Caitlin Kepple says:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation, and follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials."

So far all of that is good news - Six Flags has plans to reopen, they are taking safety precautions to keep everyone safe - but what about those already purchased season passes?

A post shared by Six Flags (@sixflags) on Mar 30, 2020 at 8:15am PDT

YAY!! So no missing out on the fun (or your money) once it's ready to be had!

For the latest on Six Flags updates click here: Six Flags Great America