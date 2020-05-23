Skittles Ditches the Rainbow to Celebrate Pride

Skittles, the candy, is putting their iconic rainbow candy on-hold for the month of June!

That's right!

Skittles is going colorless for Pride month in support of the LQBTQ+ community changing their slogan from "taste the rainbow" to "Only #onerainbow matters".

A post shared by --️‍--LGBT+ Support Page--️‍------ (@_ace.cake_) on Mar 31, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

Canada, Germany and the UK have had these gray Skittles before - but this is the first time for the U.S!

These limited edition "Pride packs" can be found all thru June at CVS and select Walmart stores.

And if you're wondering since the color is gone will they still taste the same? YES! Different color, same flavor! *And basically a roll of the dice if you don't like a certain flavor lol

If Skittles are not your jam (How dare you! :p ) just know for every pack of gray Skittles sold, $1 will be donated to GLAAD up to $100,000.

Hank Izzo, the Vice President of marketing for Mars Wrigley US says:

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Skittles is passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that giving up our rainbow means so much more than just removing the colors from our Skittles packs and we're excited to do our part in making a difference for the LGBTQ+ community through our partnership with GLAAD, not only in June, but all year long."

<3

Pride will for sure have a different look here in Chicago due to the pandemic, but remember it's STILL Pride month and we can STILL celebrate! Love that Skittles is doing this!