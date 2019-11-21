SNL Ending The Year Strong! JLO, Lizzo & Niall Horan!

If you though SNL was on fire before you were wrong! They are ending the year with some serious star power!

Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and Niall Horan will all be taking the stage! Take a look:

--‼️ DECEMBER SHOWS ‼️-- A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Nov 20, 2019 at 11:02am PST

Jennifer Lopez is NOT doing double-duty (host and musical guest?!) - but hey! It's still JLO!

And Eddie Murphy and Lizzo?! That is going to be an iconic show for sure!

Who are you most excited for?

Def Eddie Murphy/Lizzo...but this weekend Will Ferrell is the host and I think he is freakin hysterical! Saturday Night Live is for sure a series recording on my DVR!