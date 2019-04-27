Snow Day in April Playist

You picked the songs that would make this snowy day less snowy! See the list here!

April 27, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

YinYang for Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
New Music
Chicago
Features
Music

It was sunny and almost 70 yesterday and now we have a winter storm warning!! Oh Chicago you are really putting us thru it!!

So what can we do to make this unexpected snow day seem less snowy? MAKE A PLAYLIST OF OUR FAVE SONGS!!!

Thanks to all our friends on twitter who helped make this!

Here is what you picked is the perfect set of songs for today...

      04/27/19 B96 Snow Day in April Playlist:

1)  Why Don’t We / Macklemore “I Don’t Belong in this Club”

2) BTS / Halsey “Boy with Luv”

3) Jonas Brothers “Cool”

4) CNCO “Pretend”

5) Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

6) Why Don’t We “8 Letters”

7) Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”

8) Bebe Rexha “Last Hurrah”

9) Daddy Yankee / Katy Perry “Con Calma”

10) Taylor Swift / Panic! at the Disco "ME!"

 

Tags: 
Chicago
Twitter
snow day
04/27/19
Playlist
snow day playlist
Why Don't We
Shawn Mendes
CNCO
Macklemore
Taylor Swift
Panic! at the Disco
ME!