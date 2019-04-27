Snow Day in April Playist

It was sunny and almost 70 yesterday and now we have a winter storm warning!! Oh Chicago you are really putting us thru it!!

So what can we do to make this unexpected snow day seem less snowy? MAKE A PLAYLIST OF OUR FAVE SONGS!!!

❄️Snowy Saturday B96 Playlist❄️: Today's weather is yuck. We're making a playlist of your fave songs to make us forget it! What songs should we include??? #Limelights #Swifties #BTSArmy #Arianators #Chicago pic.twitter.com/vSAKenX2nn — B96 (@B96Chicago) April 27, 2019

Thanks to all our friends on twitter who helped make this!

Here is what you picked is the perfect set of songs for today...

04/27/19 B96 Snow Day in April Playlist:

1) Why Don’t We / Macklemore “I Don’t Belong in this Club”

2) BTS / Halsey “Boy with Luv”

3) Jonas Brothers “Cool”

4) CNCO “Pretend”

5) Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

6) Why Don’t We “8 Letters”

7) Shawn Mendes “In My Blood”

8) Bebe Rexha “Last Hurrah”

9) Daddy Yankee / Katy Perry “Con Calma”

10) Taylor Swift / Panic! at the Disco "ME!"