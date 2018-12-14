SOLD OUT: KFC Chicken Smelling Firelogs. SMH

Love fried chicken? KFC knows! And they wanted to make your holiday chicken wishes come true!

Did you see this tweet the other day?

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

It wasn't a joke!

Yes, a fire burning log -that is not made of chicken - but has all the aroma/spices of KFC's!

This is what they say about it:

Made with 100 percent recycled materials, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is dramatically less wasteful and significantly more effective at making your home smell like fried chicken than burning actual fried chicken.

The 5 pound log provides up to 3 hours of fried chicken smells and sells for $18.99 each.

Sadly, people lost their minds when they caught wind and the logs sold out with a quickness!

People keep begging KFC on socials to make some more...and maybe they will in the holiday spirit!

Find out more about the KFC Firelog here: Buy KFC FireLog

Would you buy this?