SPOTTED: Justin Timberlake in Chicago

Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour is coming to United Center this Friday, October 5th...and JT is already in the Chi!

I mean we can't blame him our city is pretty dope!

Justin was spotted a few hours ago having lunch at Fig and Olive with his wife Jessica Biel!

So looks like the whole crew is here to enjoy Chicago in the fall.

If you see someone who looks a lot like Justin or Jessica...you never know it just MIGHT be them!

So where are they headed next? BTS tonight? Perhaps Ed Sheeran concert tomorrow? OR they're both sports fans so maybe the Bulls game tonight?? So many possibilities!

Enjoy Chicago Timberlakes!

PS- Feel free to stop by B96 at any time :p