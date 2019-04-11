Star Wars Celebration 2019 Hits Chicago Today

The force will definitely be with McCormick Place starting today thru Sunday as Star Wars Celebration 2019 kick off!

Think Comic Con but ALL Star Wars!

This is how they describe it:

Star Wars Celebration is the ultimate fan experience focused on the galaxy far, far away...

Fans of all ages, from all over the world will come together in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A. to celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Star Wars. Star Wars Celebration revels in the excitement of new movies, television shows, books and comics while also commemorating the vast history of the Star Wars universe. Star Wars Celebration has something special for every kind of Star Wars fan!

Celebration - Lucasfilm's love letter to fans - is days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars! Star Wars Celebration is truly a once in a lifetime experience where memories are made, families are brought together, old friends are reunited, and new friendships forged — all in the setting of the ever-evolving Star Wars universe.

The Chicago Police Department event decided to get in on the Star Wars fun with this video:

Video of Chicago Police Tribute to 2019 Star Wars Celebration

Awesome right?

