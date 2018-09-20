Stranger Things is coming to Universal for Halloween

OK mouthbreathers we need to organize a roadtrip ASAP to head to Universal Studios because for Halloween they are transforming in to Hawkins, IN ...aka STRANGER THINGS!!!

YES, it's true!

All of Universals locations (Orlando, Hollywood, Singapore) have partnered with Netflix to recreate the set of season 1 (yes, that includes the Domogorgon) for the annual Halloween Horror nights!

While Singapore won't unveil theirs until 09/28/18, both Orlando and Hollywood have already opened their doors and the cast has even swung by to give it their seal of approval:

A post shared by Universal Studios Hollywood (@unistudios) on Sep 17, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

A post shared by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Sep 15, 2018 at 5:55pm PDT

Pretty sweet right?

Well if you haven't started packing a bag yet, maybe this will do the trick:

Video of Netflix&#039;s Stranger Things announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2018

For more information on Strangers Things at Universal Studios Click here: Stranger Things Halloween

If you go, you have to let me know!!