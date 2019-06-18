Succeed at quitting with this bracelet!
Stop smoking? Eat better? YES! All of it! Find out about it here!
Did you fail at your New Year's resolution about 5 mins in to the new year? You're not alone! Now you can get it back with the help of this!
Struggle to get out of bed on time ?⠀ ⠀ One of our most popular features is the 'Shock Clock'⠀ ⠀ Either you get up on time or....⚡
Pavlok is a bracelet you wear that connects to an app (iPhone or Android) and trains you to break bad habits by giving you a gentle shock when you do that habit.
Now it's not going to break you of being a turd at life, but it will help you: quit smoking, over-sleeping, eating fast food/unhealthy.
Crazy right?!
Well over 50,000 people have used it and found success!
It's sold on Amazon, looks like a fitbit and sells for around $200.
If you try it you HAVE to let me know how it works!!
Check it out here: Pavlok on Amazon