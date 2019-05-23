Summerbash Artist Info: Steps to steal Bryce Vine's heart

Summer love at the Pepsi Summerbash? Maybe! Find out more about Bryce here!

May 23, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

The Pepsi Summerbash is going to be here before we know it (June 22nd at the Allstate Arena!) and if you've got your eye on Bryce Vine he is single!

How do we know?

He said so on the Wendy Williams Show after his performance of "La La Land"! Watch the video below and we'll chat after...

SHOE LOVER!!!

Great ice breaker - talk about his shoes! (I'm sure he'll be wearing some serious kicks on 06/22!) Or step up your shoe game for him to notice!

It's not the key to his heart but def a start :p

Be sure to catch Bryce and the entire Pepsi Summerbash line-up here: 2019 Summerbash Info

