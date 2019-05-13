Summerbash Artist Jack Avery is a Dad!

The #Limelights were over-the-moon yesterday when Jack Avery from Why Don't We revealed he and his girlfriend Gabriela Gonzales welcomed a baby girl last month!

Jack shared the news yesterday for Mother's Day. Welcome to the world Lavender May!

**OMG I can't with everyone wearing lavender!! <3

And the love and cuteness didn't stop there. Jack's bandmates shared their joy about being uncles:

love you both so much @jackaverymusic & @gonzalezgabbiee. what a beautiful new life we have on our hands. excited to take lavender to baseball games and be the fun uncle --⚡️ — Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) May 12, 2019

What a lucky baby!

This is the first child for Jack and Gabriela (instagram influencer).

Congrats to them - and don't forget you can see Jack (and the rest of Why Don't We) at our Pepsi Summerbash! Get all the info here: B96 Pepsi Summerbash