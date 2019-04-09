Summerfest 2019: JLO, Steve Aoki, Snoop Dog and more!
See the full 2019 Summerfest line-up here!
April 9, 2019
Sounds like it's time to book our road trip to Milwaukee!! The 2019 Summerfest line-up has been announced and it's amazing!!
If you've never been to Summerfest before, it's 11 straight days of performances on multiple stages!
This year's show is happening June 26th-30th and July 2nd-7th.
Take a look at who will be there:
Here's your 2019 Summerfest presented by @amfam lineup! Tickets on sale now!
JLO? Steve Aoki? Snoop and Luda?
AND an 11-day power pass is only $110 which is incredible!
Tickets on-sale no so snatch em up before it's too late!
