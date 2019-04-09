Summerfest 2019: JLO, Steve Aoki, Snoop Dog and more!

Sounds like it's time to book our road trip to Milwaukee!! The 2019 Summerfest line-up has been announced and it's amazing!!

If you've never been to Summerfest before, it's 11 straight days of performances on multiple stages!

This year's show is happening June 26th-30th and July 2nd-7th.

Take a look at who will be there:

JLO? Steve Aoki? Snoop and Luda?

AND an 11-day power pass is only $110 which is incredible!

Tickets on-sale no so snatch em up before it's too late!

Find out all things Summerfest here: Summerfest 2019