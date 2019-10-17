Target Unveils Line of Wheelchair-Friendly Costumes

Get both your wheelchair and yourself some Halloween fun at Target!

Sure most places can find you the perfect Halloween costume...but what about for your wheelchair? Target has you covered!

They've unveiled some new costumes that aren't just for your but you can spook our your wheelchair too!

From pirate ships to a royal carriage, this is what Target says about their new line:

The product pages detail that the “hook-and-loop closures” guarantee a secure fit, while the covers “can be easily cut” to fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.

Pretty cool right? So who's tried it?

How awesome is that?!

We love that Target things of everyone and every little detail for Halloween!

Here's wishing everyone the spookiest season ever! 

For a look at Target's wheelchair-friendly costumes click here: Target Halloween

