Target Unveils Line of Wheelchair-Friendly Costumes

Sure most places can find you the perfect Halloween costume...but what about for your wheelchair? Target has you covered!

They've unveiled some new costumes that aren't just for your but you can spook our your wheelchair too!

From pirate ships to a royal carriage, this is what Target says about their new line:

The product pages detail that the “hook-and-loop closures” guarantee a secure fit, while the covers “can be easily cut” to fit a variety of wheelchair sizes.

Pretty cool right? So who's tried it?

Having attempted to make cars/boats/elephants out of my daughter's wheelchair over the years for school plays & halloween, I LOVE THIS. @sainsburys any chance of replicating here? Happy to be your design lead on this one...https://t.co/MNY4DpEtpw #accessibilty #wednesdaywisdom — sam carlisle (@samcarlisle) July 17, 2019

How awesome is that?!

We love that Target things of everyone and every little detail for Halloween!

Here's wishing everyone the spookiest season ever!

For a look at Target's wheelchair-friendly costumes click here: Target Halloween