Taylor Swift Concert Headed to Amazon with All-Female Line-up!

Don't have Amazon Prime and are a Swiftie? Get it or find someone who does (I do, I do! Pick me!) by July 10th!

AP is gearing up for their "Amazon Prime Days" (48 hours of ginormous sales) and to help kick it off Taylor Swift is kicking things off with a concert!

The Prime Day Concert 2019, presented by Amazon Music, exclusively for Prime members will be live 07/10/19 at 8pm (9pm EST) and Taylor has chosen an ALLLL female line-up!

YESSSS!

Becky G, SZA and Dua Lipa will all be joining her.

Will you be watching?

PPS- I'm guessing when she takes her new album on tour these may be some of the ladies that join her. That's just my guess tho!