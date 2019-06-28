Taylor Swift Concert Headed to Amazon with All-Female Line-up!

When!? What female!? Get all the Tay tea here!

June 28, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Taylor Swift performs after the Formula One qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
Concerts
Features
Music News

Don't have Amazon Prime and are a Swiftie? Get it or find someone who does (I do, I do! Pick me!) by July 10th!

AP is gearing up for their "Amazon Prime Days" (48 hours of ginormous sales) and to help kick it off Taylor Swift is kicking things off with a concert!

The Prime Day Concert 2019, presented by Amazon Music, exclusively for Prime members will be live 07/10/19 at 8pm (9pm EST) and Taylor has chosen an ALLLL female line-up!

YESSSS!

This is big! We're celebrating the best in Amazon entertainment with an exclusive concert presented by @AmazonMusic featuring @TaylorSwift on July 10. Tune in to the livestream at 9pm ET on primevideo.com/primedayconcert. #PrimeDay

A post shared by Amazon (@amazon) on

Becky G, SZA and Dua Lipa will all be joining her.

Will you be watching?

PPS- I'm guessing when she takes her new album on tour these may be some of the ladies that join her. That's just my guess tho!

 

Tags: 
Taylor Swift
Swifties
amazon
amazon prime
prime days
concert
Becky G
all female line-up
Spa
Dua Lipa