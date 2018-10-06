Is Taylor Swift Engaged?

Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn saying that she'd rather talk about her music/work than her private life and it seems to be suiting her since they are still going strong.

But just how strong are we talking?

Perez Hilton pointed out in a pic from Taylor's show in Texas the other night that she is wearing what appears to be an engagement ring!

Taylor Swift in Texas tonight. That’s a new ring on her engagement finger. Just saying!!! pic.twitter.com/uFlwoAoLNx — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 6, 2018

It's hard to tell, but it could be?

Or it could be just jewelry on that finger.

What do you think? Is Taylor set to become Mrs. Alwyn? :p