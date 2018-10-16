Taylor Swift Escaped from the Zoo?
True story...but not the REAL Taylor! Find out what happened here!
Headlines in the Sacramento area read, "Taylor Swift escapes!" Say what?!
It's true! But not the Taylor we hear on B96!
The Sacramento Zoo has a new baby antelope named, "Taylor Swift,"...and she escaped from her Mom in their enclosure on Sunday so the zoo went in to lock-down for about 15 minutes until she was found.
A vet on-staff was the one who found her (not too far from her mom Penny) and said she had a few scratches from her "adventure" but is fine.
Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m. the Sacramento Zoo’s one-year-old female Eastern bongo, Taylor Swift, breached her exhibit space that she was sharing with her mom, Penny. Staff responded rapidly enacting the zoo’s emergency response protocol and securing the front gate and escorting guests to the front of the zoo. No staff or visitors were harmed during the incident. In less than 15 minutes, zoo staff was able to gently guide the bongo calf to her off-exhibit enclosure where she is being monitored. After an initial assessment, the zoo’s associate veterinarian, Dr. Jenessa Gjeltema determined that the young bongo sustained minor abrasions during the incident but is otherwise unharmed and appears healthy. At this time, it is not clear exactly how (or why) the calf was able to breach her exhibit. The Sacramento Zoo works to increase awareness of conservation issues that affect eastern bongos and other large animals in African habitats. For more than 20 years the Sacramento Zoo has actively participated in Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Eastern Bongo Species Survival Plan® to cooperatively manage this Critically Endangered species.
So cute right?
So glad this had a happy ending!
No word on how Tay tay the antelope escaped, but it even caught the attention of the REAL Taylor who said:
I personally feel invested in this story. Glad she's ok <3