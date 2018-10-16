Taylor Swift Escaped from the Zoo?

Headlines in the Sacramento area read, "Taylor Swift escapes!" Say what?!

It's true! But not the Taylor we hear on B96!

The Sacramento Zoo has a new baby antelope named, "Taylor Swift,"...and she escaped from her Mom in their enclosure on Sunday so the zoo went in to lock-down for about 15 minutes until she was found.

A vet on-staff was the one who found her (not too far from her mom Penny) and said she had a few scratches from her "adventure" but is fine.

So cute right?

So glad this had a happy ending!

No word on how Tay tay the antelope escaped, but it even caught the attention of the REAL Taylor who said:

I personally feel invested in this story. Glad she's ok <3