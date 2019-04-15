Is Taylor Swift giving us clues to new music?
What does this mean!? See Taylor's clues here and try to crack them!
April 15, 2019
It's been a minute since we've had new music from Taylor Swift, so are we just wishful thinking with her cryptic posts? OR is she giving us clues?
DEFINITELY clues!
Swifties know Tay's fave number is 13. So on 04/13 TaylorSwift.com started a countdown (counting down 13 days).
Take a look: Taylor's Website
Plus, all of her posts on socials have the 04/26 date (NEXT Friday). Check it out:
OK Nancy Drew's - got anything?
My guess is 4/26 we're getting new music - potentially a new album. OR, a new song with the date of new album.
The pics are shades of pink, diamond hearts...what are you trying to say Tay?!
Got any guesses??