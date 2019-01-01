Taylor Swift rung in 2019 as a mermaid!

If you're wondering how some of your fave B96 artists rung in 2019, some did it low-key...but those people weren't Taylor Swift!

Tay hosted some friends at her place for a costume party to shut all costume parties down!

Check out the amazing pics she shared:

YES!!!

I spy Taylor as Ariel from the Little Mermaid, Blake Lively as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Gigi Hadid as Mary Poppins!

SO.MUCH.FUN!!

We may have to borrow this idea next year Taylor!