Taylor Swift rung in 2019 as a mermaid!

See pics from Taylor's NYE costume party here!

January 1, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Fashion
Features
Music News

If you're wondering how some of your fave B96 artists rung in 2019, some did it low-key...but those people weren't Taylor Swift!

Tay hosted some friends at her place for a costume party to shut all costume parties down!

Check out the amazing pics she shared:

Mary Poppins, Audrey, Ariel, Ms. Frizzle, Cinderella, Gwen, Mr. Toad, Avril, Nancy Drew, Posh Spice, Rizzo, Frida Kahlo, Steve Irwin, Dorothy.. This new year we decided to dress up as our childhood heroes. Sending you all love and hope going into 2019 --

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

YES!!!

I spy Taylor as Ariel from the Little Mermaid, Blake Lively as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and Gigi Hadid as Mary Poppins!

SO.MUCH.FUN!!

We may have to borrow this idea next year Taylor!

 

Tags: 
happy new year
new year's eve party
Swifties
Taylor Swift
costume party
Mary Poppins
Gigi Hadid
blake lively
dorothy
wizard of oz
the little mermaid
ariel