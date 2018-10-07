Taylor Swift Wraps-Up Her U.S. Reputation Tour
45 Shows with Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX in tow! See how it went!
Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour still has more dates to go, but she wrapped all of her U.S. dates this past Friday and Saturday night in true Taylor style ~ surprise guests, breaking records and bringing the fans ALL their fave Tay songs! (She sings 20 of her hits! :O)
So let's go thru it all!
1) Surprise Guests? That's like saying Meredith is a cat! Of course there were!
Taylor was in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium...and if you didn't know, that's the hometown of Maren Morris!
Was I the only one watching that hoping they make some music together?! <3
Rooted in country, 90s babies, genre-bending, unapologetic. I look up a whole lot to how you’ve made a career and I hope to someday achieve even a percent of what you’ve so gracefully cultivated @taylorswift . You know no boundaries, and that’s what music should be about. So happy to have gotten to spend the day with you and your beautiful family. ----
OK, now I REALLY want that to happen!
As for Saturday, #Swifties lost their minds when this popped up before the show on Instagram...
Surprise! Sound checking in Dallas before performing "Babe" with @taylorswift live for the very first time last night. So much fun! --: @mattwinkelmeyer for @gettyentertainment
SUGARLAND!!! And they sang, "Babe" together!
2) Record breaking?
YES! Taylor's Reputation Statium tour was the first tour to play back-to-back nights at AT&T Stadium! That's not all tho!
Her Reputation Stadium Tour is now the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a woman! So besides making that record - she also breaks her own! The last highest-grossing U.S. tour by a woman - was ALSO Taylor and her 1989 World Tour.
Prediction: Her next tour will break her own record again! :p
3)Bringing fan faves...including Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX!
Last night of tour with these 2 dream girls- we love you Baby C @camila_cabello @charli_xcx
Seeing all 3 of those ladies separately is enough...but together? YES!
As in, they would perform "Shake it off" TOGETHER:
Charlie will continue with Taylor as she heads across the pond - so it was the last night for Camila:
SPAM ME WITH HEARTS IF U FEEL THE LOVE!!!!!! CAN’T BELIEVE WE ARE ABOUT 2 DO THIS FOR THE LAST TIME!!!!! GONNA MISS THIS!!! GONNA MISS @CAMILA_CABELLO!!! GONNA MISS SHAKING IT OFF!!!! GONNA MISS DOING THIS CUTE ASS DANCE ROUTINE!!!! GONNA MISS @TAYLORSWIFT EVEN THO I LITERALLY GO TO AUSTRALIA IN LIKE 2 WEEKS TO CONTINUE THE REP TOUR!!!! BUT FOR REAL - THIS IS A GIRL POWER MOMENT AND I LOVE IT. ------------
So much love!
If you weren't teary-eyed before, Camila showing love to Taylor will do it:
last night on the #reptour -- thank you @taylorswift for being an incredible friend and person and also blowing young me’s mind by inviting me on this tour!!!! ------ i love you Taylor and i love you Charli!!! #reptourforever. #Repost @taylorswift ・・・ Last night of tour with these 2 dream girls- we love you Baby C @camila_cabello @charli_xcx
Congrats on a great U.S. tour Taylor and we can't wait to see you in Chicago next time!