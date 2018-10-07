Taylor Swift Wraps-Up Her U.S. Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour still has more dates to go, but she wrapped all of her U.S. dates this past Friday and Saturday night in true Taylor style ~ surprise guests, breaking records and bringing the fans ALL their fave Tay songs! (She sings 20 of her hits! :O)

So let's go thru it all!

1) Surprise Guests? That's like saying Meredith is a cat! Of course there were!

Taylor was in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium...and if you didn't know, that's the hometown of Maren Morris!

Video of Taylor Swift and Maren morris Live singing &#039;The middle&#039;

Was I the only one watching that hoping they make some music together?! <3

OK, now I REALLY want that to happen!

As for Saturday, #Swifties lost their minds when this popped up before the show on Instagram...

SUGARLAND!!! And they sang, "Babe" together!

Video of Taylor Swift and Sugarland - Babe [reputation Stadium Tour>

2) Record breaking?

YES! Taylor's Reputation Statium tour was the first tour to play back-to-back nights at AT&T Stadium! That's not all tho!

Her Reputation Stadium Tour is now the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a woman! So besides making that record - she also breaks her own! The last highest-grossing U.S. tour by a woman - was ALSO Taylor and her 1989 World Tour.

Prediction: Her next tour will break her own record again! :p

3)Bringing fan faves...including Jinglebash artist Camila Cabello and Charlie XCX!

Seeing all 3 of those ladies separately is enough...but together? YES!

As in, they would perform "Shake it off" TOGETHER:

Video of Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello &amp; Charli XCX - Shake It Off (Santa Clara 2018) #reputationStadiumTour

Charlie will continue with Taylor as she heads across the pond - so it was the last night for Camila:

So much love!

If you weren't teary-eyed before, Camila showing love to Taylor will do it:

Congrats on a great U.S. tour Taylor and we can't wait to see you in Chicago next time!