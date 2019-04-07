TEASER: Halsey and BTS Collab

See the first 50 seconds of Boy with Luv here!

April 7, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz
Random Stuff
New Music
Features
Music News
Music Videos

The internet may be breaking as you read this!! Halsey released the first 50 seconds of her new collab with BTS!!

BTS' new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" comes out Friday - so it's obvi this will be the first single!

Check out her tweet:

You ready for it? Ta-da...

What do you think?

Think she'll join them at SNL on Saturday? I hope so!

boy with luv
collab
halsey
BTS
teaser
Video
new music
New Video
new album
Map of the Soul: Persona
bts army
SNL
#BTSArmy