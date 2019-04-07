TEASER: Halsey and BTS Collab
See the first 50 seconds of Boy with Luv here!
April 7, 2019
The internet may be breaking as you read this!! Halsey released the first 50 seconds of her new collab with BTS!!
BTS' new album "Map of the Soul: Persona" comes out Friday - so it's obvi this will be the first single!
Check out her tweet:
showtime baby --@bts_bighit + halseyhttps://t.co/y0PiWH4rrq#boywithluv --— h (@halsey) April 7, 2019
You ready for it? Ta-da...
What do you think?
Think she'll join them at SNL on Saturday? I hope so!