Thanksgiving Recap: Love is in the air for Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas

Love is for sure was in the air this Thanksgiving!

Justin Bieber talked about his first holiday as a "husband" - which brings us back to a post we had a while ago where we specualted he and Hailey Baldwin DID get married at that late summer courthouse visit!

Check out his Thanksgiving post:

And Mrs. Bieber shared some equally cute newlywed pics:

very thankful ❤️ A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on Nov 23, 2018 at 10:10am PST

I mean do we buy that wedding gift yet or what! They both look sooo happy!

They weren't the only ones tho!

Nick Jonas spent Thanksgiving in India with his fiance (Priyank Chopra) where they are rumored to be getting married THIS weekend!

Welcome home baby... -- A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:36am PST

SO many feels!

The wedding festivities are rumored to be 4-days worth. So did it start with Thanksgiving?

Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 22, 2018 at 11:53am PST

So much love!

They say everything happens in 3's right?

2 weddings down...who's next? :p