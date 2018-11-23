Thanksgiving Recap: Love is in the air for Justin Bieber and Nick Jonas
One married and the other soon-to-be! Their socials were hotter than the turkey!
Love is for sure was in the air this Thanksgiving!
Justin Bieber talked about his first holiday as a "husband" - which brings us back to a post we had a while ago where we specualted he and Hailey Baldwin DID get married at that late summer courthouse visit!
Check out his Thanksgiving post:
Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !
And Mrs. Bieber shared some equally cute newlywed pics:
I mean do we buy that wedding gift yet or what! They both look sooo happy!
They weren't the only ones tho!
Nick Jonas spent Thanksgiving in India with his fiance (Priyank Chopra) where they are rumored to be getting married THIS weekend!
SO many feels!
The wedding festivities are rumored to be 4-days worth. So did it start with Thanksgiving?
So much love!
They say everything happens in 3's right?
2 weddings down...who's next? :p