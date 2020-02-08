The 2020 Chicago Auto Show is here!

It's that time of year again!

The 2020 Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place!

If you've never been, it's the largest auto show in North America taking up over 2.7 million square feet of exhibits and more right in our own backyard! Plus, this year marks the 112th edition of the Chicago Auto Show!

Things to Know About the Show:

This year's show kicks off today (Saturday, February 8th, 2020) and runs thru Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 10am-10pm. **On the final day of the show doors close at 8pm

Ticket prices are: $13 for adults,$8 for seniors aged 62 and older,$8 for children 7-12 and children 6 years-old and under are free with a paying adult (Family members only)

Special Days/Events:

Just like the last few years, the Chicago Auto Show has fun theme days! On these days you can expect special guests, speaker and more!

Know which day you're going? Or maybe you'll decide based on the theme!

Check it out:

Sports Team Pride Day Presented by Marquee Sports Network - Monday, Feb. 10

Women's Day - Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Chicago Auto Show Food Drive - Wednesday Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 14. - more info

Telemundo Hispanic Heritage Day - Friday, Feb, 14.

Craft Beer Night - Friday, Feb. 14

Honda Miles Per Hour Run - Sunday, Feb. 16 -

Family Day - Monday, Feb. 17

PLUS, Let's not forget the most important part of the show (beside the cars of course!) B96 is going to be there every single day broadcasting LIVE!

Find us every day in the Hyundai booth!

While you're there say hi, get a gift from B96 & Hyundai (while supplies last) and enter to win a trip to Miami to see Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi in concert!

So what day are you going???

For all the info about the 2020 Chicago Auto Show click here: 2020 CAS

SEE YOU THERE! BEEP BEEP!