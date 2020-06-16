The Academy Awards Postponed...AGAIN!

For the first time in history, the Oscars are being postponed!

Yes, the show that was originally put on-hold just can't happen this year due to the pandemic and the affect it's had on the movie industry (delaying movie releases, shutting down productions, etc).

While things are starting to reopen, the annual February show date has also been pushed back for 2021 since the Academy feels that many productions may not even meet that deadline.

So the new date for the 93rd annual academy awards is April 25, 2021.

Aside for the movies that were eligible this year, (no show) the extention means that even more movies will be available to be included!

In a statement released by the Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson:

“For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control. This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema.”

How many pandemic movies do you think will be a part of the 2021 show? LOL

For more info on the 2021 Oscars and the new date click here: 93rd Annual Academy Awards