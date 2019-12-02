The B96 9 Most Wanted: Eve of Jonas Excitement!
Joe, Nick and Kevin are in town tomorrow and the votes were pouring in! Are they #1? See here!
December 2, 2019
The Happiness Begins tour is coming thru Chicago tomorrow and there is def Jonas excitement tonight! So does that mean you voted them to the #1 spot in the 9 Most Wanted? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/02/19
9- Sam Smith "How Do You Sleep"
8- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"
7- Halsey "Graveyard"
6- Camila Cabello "Shameless"
5- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
4- Why Don't We "What Am I"
3- Post Malone "Circles"
2- NF "Time"
1- Selena Gomez "Lose You to Love Me"