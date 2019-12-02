The B96 9 Most Wanted: Eve of Jonas Excitement!

The Happiness Begins tour is coming thru Chicago tomorrow and there is def Jonas excitement tonight! So does that mean you voted them to the #1 spot in the 9 Most Wanted? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/02/19

9- Sam Smith "How Do You Sleep"

8- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"

7- Halsey "Graveyard"

6- Camila Cabello "Shameless"

5- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"

4- Why Don't We "What Am I"

3- Post Malone "Circles"

2- NF "Time"

1- Selena Gomez "Lose You to Love Me"