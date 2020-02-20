The B96 9 Most Wanted: Feeling Friday on a Thursday!
Tonight's countdown feels like a weekend party! See the full list here!
February 20, 2020
Almost the weekend and this countdown feels like it already is! See the full list here as chosen by your votes!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/20/20
9- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
8- The Weekend "Blindling Lights"
7- Maroon 5 "Memories"
6- Camila Cabello and Da Baby "My Oh My"
5- Post Malone "Circles"
4- Jonas Brothers "What A Man Gotta Do"
3- The Weeknd "Heartless"
2- Roddy Ricch "The Box"
1- Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"