The B96 9 Most Wanted : Justin Bieber #1 Intentions

Just days away from the release of Justin Bieber's new album the Beliebers were voting like crazy for "Intentions"! So is it #1 tonight? Find out below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/11/20

9- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

8- The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

7- Post Malone "Circles"

6- Regard "Ride It"

5- The Weekend "Heartless"

4- Rodd Rich "The Box"

3- Billie Eilish "Everything I Wanted"

2- Justin Bieber and Quavo "Intentions"

1- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"