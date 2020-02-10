The B96 9 Most Wanted : Justin Bieber #1 Intentions
Days away from his new album the votes were pouring in for Justin!
February 10, 2020
Just days away from the release of Justin Bieber's new album the Beliebers were voting like crazy for "Intentions"! So is it #1 tonight? Find out below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/11/20
9- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
8- The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"
7- Post Malone "Circles"
6- Regard "Ride It"
5- The Weekend "Heartless"
4- Rodd Rich "The Box"
3- Billie Eilish "Everything I Wanted"
2- Justin Bieber and Quavo "Intentions"
1- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"