The B96 9 Most Wanted : Monday Turn Up

You were feelin some kinda way for a Monday - is it the full moon? We LOVE it! All party songs that are making us feel weekend good! See the full countdown on tonight's 9 Most Wanted thanks to your votes!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 03/09/20

9- Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin "Ritmo"

8- Lady Gaga "Stupid Love"

7- Harry Styles "Adore You"

6- Regard "Ride It"

5- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"

4- Post Malone "Circles"

3- Camila Cabello and Da Baby "My Oh My"

2- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

1- Roddy Ricch "The Box"