The B96 9 Most Wanted: New Year Who Dis?
Who did you vote as the first #1 of 2020? See the full countdown here!
January 1, 2020
It's a whole new decade! So does that mean all the songs you loved less than 24-hours ago are less loved? No way! See some familiar faces and some news ones on the first 9 Most Wanted of the year!
Check out the full countdown below:
9 Most Wanted for 01/01/20
9- Shaed "Trampoline"
8- BTS and Lauv "Make it Right"
7- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"
6- Maroon 5 "Memories"
5- Post Malone "Circles"
4- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
3- Lil Nas X "Panini"
2- Selena Gomez "Lose You To Love Me"
1- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"