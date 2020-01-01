The B96 9 Most Wanted: New Year Who Dis?

It's a whole new decade! So does that mean all the songs you loved less than 24-hours ago are less loved? No way! See some familiar faces and some news ones on the first 9 Most Wanted of the year!

Check out the full countdown below:

9 Most Wanted for 01/01/20

9- Shaed "Trampoline"

8- BTS and Lauv "Make it Right"

7- Jonas Brothers "Only Human"

6- Maroon 5 "Memories"

5- Post Malone "Circles"

4- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

3- Lil Nas X "Panini"

2- Selena Gomez "Lose You To Love Me"

1- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"