The B96 9 Most Wanted: Posty Wednesday?
Post Malone has been all over the countdown all week! Is tonight his night at the top?
December 11, 2019
Post Malone has been all over the countdown with "Circles" thanks to your votes! So is tonight his night to be #1? Find out below with the full countdown list!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/11/19
9- Shaed "Trampoline"
8- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"
7- The Weeknd "Heartless"
6- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"
5- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"
4- Post Malone "Circles"
3- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"
2- Lil Nas X "Panini"
1- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"