The B96 9 Most Wanted: Posty Wednesday?

Post Malone has been all over the countdown with "Circles" thanks to your votes! So is tonight his night to be #1? Find out below with the full countdown list!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 12/11/19

9- Shaed "Trampoline"

8- Blackbear "Hot Girl Bummer"

7- The Weeknd "Heartless"

6- Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now"

5- Tones and I "Dance Monkey"

4- Post Malone "Circles"

3- Arizona Zervas "Roxanne"

2- Lil Nas X "Panini"

1- Travis Scott "Highest in the Room"